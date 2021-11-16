'I guess they spent the whole $2,000': Network face says Americans ungrateful

It could be that leftist entertainer Joy Reid just explained the goal of the massive spending programs endorsed by Democrats in Washington.

As well as what they expect in return.

Fox News reported she was fuming over Joe Biden's low approval rating, calling Americans ungrateful.

"I guess they spent the whole $2,000," she charged.

Her reference was to stimulus checks mailed from the government to Americans because of the COVID pandemic's devastation on the nation's economy. Biden campaigned on promising $2,000 checks to Americans if they voted for him.

Ultimately, those checks were only $1,400, mainly because an initial round of $600 checks had been dispatched to consumers while President Trump was in office.

Reid, an entertainer on MSNBC, blasted Americans for giving Biden low approval ratings in recent polls. Several have indicated support for him is down into the 40s, but several even have put that approval as low as 36% or 38%.

That follows, among other things, his disastrous pullout from Afghanistan, his creation of a crisis at the southern border, the inflation he's allowed to hit hard at especially lower income people, and more.

Kamala Harris' support, as vice president, is even lower, into the 20s.

Fox News said Reid "derided and mocked Americans Monday for not being sufficiently grateful to President Joe Biden, snarking they must have already spent their stimulus checks and aren't happy anymore."

Her comments came when she was on screen with left-wing historian Michael Beschloss.

"I hate to really dwell on polls because they're ephemeral and at this point in many of their presidencies a lot of presidents faced a crisis of public confidence, and Joe Biden faces a massive ongoing COVID nightmare that is harming his numbers. His numbers are pretty low right now," she charged.

"There are also a lot of Americans who despite having gotten the shots and checks are still telling pollsters that he's accomplished nothing or almost nothing, which I find amazing. I guess they spent the whole $2,000 and now they're not happy anymore," Reid said.

Her suggestion clearly was that constituents should take money from Democrats – and then be loyal.

The $2,000 checks were part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package made law shortly after Biden took office. However, the checks were for only $1,400, not the $2,000 that even Biden has claimed.

Fox News suggested those hearing Reid's concerns should consider the source.

"One of the most hyper-partisan figures on cable news, Reid regularly attacks political opponents in sharp, personal terms, such as when she recently cast parents worried about education in Virginia as racists," the report said.

