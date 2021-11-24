Guilty verdicts for all 3 suspects in Ahmaud Arbery murder

(NBC NEWS) -- Three white men were found guilty Wednesday of felony murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was running in their neighborhood when the defendants confronted him in February 2020.

The nearly all-white jury convicted Travis McMichael of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Gregory McMichael and William Bryan were acquitted of the top charge. All now face up to life in prison.

