Guilty verdicts for all 3 suspects in Ahmaud Arbery murder

Black man was running in neighborhood when defendants confronted him in 2020

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 24, 2021 at 2:00pm
(NBC NEWS) -- Three white men were found guilty Wednesday of felony murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was running in their neighborhood when the defendants confronted him in February 2020.

The nearly all-white jury convicted Travis McMichael of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Gregory McMichael and William Bryan were acquitted of the top charge. All now face up to life in prison.

Read the full story ›

