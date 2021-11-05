A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
More than half of unvaccinated Americans say nothing will change their mind

53 per cent won't be convinced by anything or anyone

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 5, 2021 at 3:12pm
(SUMMIT NEWS) – The results of a poll reveal that more than half of unvaccinated Americans say “nothing” will change their mind about getting the jab.

Researchers in Boston, New York and Barcelona found that 53 per cent of participants who hadn’t been vaccinated won’t be convinced by anyone to take the shot. 13 per cent said they may be swayed by advice from a close friend or family member, while 9 per cent said a recommendation from a family doctor could change their mind.

“Conservatives, people living in poverty, and those who worked outside the home were more likely to be against vaccination, the survey data showed,” reports the Daily Mail.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







