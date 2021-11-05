(SUMMIT NEWS) – The results of a poll reveal that more than half of unvaccinated Americans say “nothing” will change their mind about getting the jab.

Researchers in Boston, New York and Barcelona found that 53 per cent of participants who hadn’t been vaccinated won’t be convinced by anyone to take the shot. 13 per cent said they may be swayed by advice from a close friend or family member, while 9 per cent said a recommendation from a family doctor could change their mind.

“Conservatives, people living in poverty, and those who worked outside the home were more likely to be against vaccination, the survey data showed,” reports the Daily Mail.

