|
Harvard students criticize $53 billion endowment as university threatens cost-cutting

Ivy-league institution has largest reserve sum in the world

WND News Services
Published November 6, 2021 at 2:42pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Harvard University may be the gold standard of Ivy League institutions, but its own students have accused it of using unethical and predatory practices to bolster its massive $53.2 billion endowment while threatening to slash jobs and deny workers a living wage.

Harvard Management Company, which oversees the endowment, returned 33.6% on its investments for the fiscal year ending in June 2021. That's an $11.3 billion increase from the previous year, which catapulted the endowment, already the largest in the world, to its largest sum in history.

Harvard's subsequent victory lap over the money made during a pandemic and on the backs of consistently underpaid employees isn't sitting well with students like Sophie Goldman.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
