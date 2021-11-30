Headless body falls out of cannibal's car after crash

(NEW YORK POST) -- A purported Russian cannibal and two other men were arrested after police discovered a decapitated body at the scene of a car crash.

The body fell out of the trunk of a Mitsubishi when it crashed into a highway fence on the side of a highway in the Leningrad region last week, according to a rough translation of a report by state news agency Tass.

Cops arrested three suspects — two of whom allegedly drunkenly murdered a man in a St. Petersburg garage, which they then set on fire, the wire service reported.

