Hearst heir buys California wine country home in record deal

(FOX BUSINESS) – A Spanish-style estate in Northern California wine country was snapped up by a Hearst heir last week in a record deal for the bucolic city of Calistoga.

Its $9.5 million sale price gives it the prestige of being the most expensive home sold in the Calistoga area, a distinction it shares with one other home that sold last spring for the same price on the outskirts of town, listing records show.

The Hearst sale, meanwhile, ranks as the biggest deal in town. Nestled in the foothills of Mount Saint Helena, "this is a quintessential California hacienda," said listing agent Arthur Goodrich of Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country Brokerage, who brought the home to the market in June for $9.85 million.

