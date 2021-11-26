A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hearst heir buys California wine country home in record deal

$9.5 million sale price is most expensive home sold in Calistoga area

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 26, 2021 at 2:31pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – A Spanish-style estate in Northern California wine country was snapped up by a Hearst heir last week in a record deal for the bucolic city of Calistoga.

Its $9.5 million sale price gives it the prestige of being the most expensive home sold in the Calistoga area, a distinction it shares with one other home that sold last spring for the same price on the outskirts of town, listing records show.

The Hearst sale, meanwhile, ranks as the biggest deal in town. Nestled in the foothills of Mount Saint Helena, "this is a quintessential California hacienda," said listing agent Arthur Goodrich of Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country Brokerage, who brought the home to the market in June for $9.85 million.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







