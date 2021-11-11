A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthMATTERS OF HEALTH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hospitals worldwide swamped with people 'sicker than ever' – and they don't have COVID

Surge in blood clots, heart attacks, heart conditions, weakened immune systems

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 11, 2021 at 2:48pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(INFORMATION LIBERATION) – "ERs are now swamped with seriously ill patients — but many don't even have COVID," Michigan Radio reported last week.

"Inside the emergency department at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich., staff members are struggling to care for patients who are showing up much sicker than they've ever seen.

"Tiffani Dusang, the emergency room's nursing director, practically vibrates with pent-up anxiety, looking at all the patients lying on a long line of stretchers pushed up against the beige walls of the hospital's hallways. "It's hard to watch," she says in her warm Texan twang. But there's nothing she can do. The ER's 72 rooms are already filled.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Baltic nations threaten shooting war with Belarus over migrant onslaught
Emotional homecoming for California students stuck in Afghanistan
Australians beg the world for help: 'This is an official S.O.S. message'
Record 111 container ships anchored off Southern California as congestion crisis worsens
Inflation crisis 1 of 'worst' in modern retail history, expert says
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×