Hospitals worldwide swamped with people 'sicker than ever' – and they don't have COVID

(INFORMATION LIBERATION) – "ERs are now swamped with seriously ill patients — but many don't even have COVID," Michigan Radio reported last week.

"Inside the emergency department at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich., staff members are struggling to care for patients who are showing up much sicker than they've ever seen.

"Tiffani Dusang, the emergency room's nursing director, practically vibrates with pent-up anxiety, looking at all the patients lying on a long line of stretchers pushed up against the beige walls of the hospital's hallways. "It's hard to watch," she says in her warm Texan twang. But there's nothing she can do. The ER's 72 rooms are already filled.

Read the full story ›