House passes expensive social spending bill that now faces big Senate hurdles

Minority leader delivers epic 8-hour all-nighter speech

Published November 19, 2021 at 10:00am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives on Friday passed President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion Build Back Better Act, sending the measure to the Senate, where major hurdles could significantly change, or even halt, the legislation. The vote came much later than intended.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican, stopped Democrats from passing the bill as they intended on Thursday when he commandeered the floor with a speech lasting more than eight hours in which he denounced the spending legislation along with the entire Democratic agenda.

Democrats passed the bill unilaterally following McCarthy's all-nighter and after weeks of negotiations with party centrists who forced the measure to be cut nearly in half in cost and size.

