Hundreds of candidates run for local school board positions on coattails of culture war

Results of months of grassroots protests, intensified media coverage

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 5, 2021 at 2:42pm
(AMERICAN GREATNESS) – After months of widespread grassroots protests and intensified media coverage, the battle over school boards partially culminated in the results of Tuesday’s nationwide elections, which saw hundreds of outsider candidates run for school board positions, according to CNN.

One example was in the state of Pennsylvania, where the newly-formed statewide PAC Back to School Pa, spent over $600,000 to back 208 candidates for school board seats in 54 localities across the state. The PAC, founded by Bucks County father Paul Martino, said that 101 of its candidates had claimed victory in their races.

Back to School Pa, which campaigned primarily on a platform of finally reopening schools and putting an end to remote and virtual learning measures, was first launched after a donation of $10,000 from Martino, a venture capitalist, and initially endorsed 94 candidates. After its launch, over 200 local groups from across the state applied for funds from the PAC, with many of them receiving funding of $10,000 each.

