A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyMATTERS OF FINANCE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

IKEA owner to raise prices amid supply chain challenges

Warns increases could last far into 2022

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 6, 2021 at 6:29pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX BUSINESS) – IKEA furniture is about to get more expensive as the Swedish retailer's parent company, Inter IKEA Group, expects to raise prices far into fiscal year 2022.

According to Inter IKEA Group's financial summary for fiscal year 2021, the company has struggled to keep its warehouses and stores stocked amid a "steep increase" in raw material costs driven by transport and labor shortages. Inter IKEA Group noted that it spent 250 million euros to mitigate its supply chain disruptions during fiscal year 2021.

"As many other retailers, we have challenges with availability and supply, impacted by the global shipping disruptions. We are continuously working to improve the availability of our products," an IKEA spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "We have and we will put a lot of effort to keep our prices as stable as we possibly can – yet it’s hard to predict how the global disturbances might impact in the coming months."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S. federal appeals court freezes Biden's medically coercive vaccine mandate
Cruz calls 2021 elections 'enormously consequential,' does not rule out 2024 run
Candace Owens on diary entry: Biden's daughter is '2nd person in family to make incestuous allegations'
Texas builds makeshift border wall using shipping containers
U.S. orders American citizens out of Ethiopia 'as soon as possible'
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×