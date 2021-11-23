A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Internal polling shows President Trump is up in 5 pivotal states

Now leading by double digits where Biden had narrow edge in 2020

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 23, 2021 at 1:12pm
President Donald J. Trump delivers his remarks Saturday, Feb. 29, 2019, during his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

By Andrew Trunsky
Daily Caller News Foundation

An internal poll shows former President Donald Trump up in the five states that President Joe Biden flipped as he flirts with a third White House bid in 2024.

Biden flipped Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia in 2020, handing him a decisive 306-232 Electoral College victory over Trump. But Trump’s internal poll shows him up in all five and leading in some by double-digits.

TRENDING: So it begins: FBI raids home of mom who protested school board

Trump leads Biden by 10 points in Wisconsin, 12 points in Michigan, six points in Pennsylvania, eight points in Arizona and three points in Georgia, according to the poll. Biden won all five states by less than three points in 2020.

Trump has held rallies in several potential battleground states since leaving office, and he has constantly teased another presidential run in 2024. But he has also said that his focus is on the 2022 midterms, where Republicans are trying to erase Democrats’ five-seat House majority and win back a 50-50 Senate.

The poll also found that Trump was viewed more favorably than Biden in the five states. He received at least 50% approval in each, despite failing crack that margin in any of the five last November.

The internal poll was conducted from Nov. 11-16 among 600 likely voters in each of the five states, and it has a margin of error of four points.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Internal polling shows President Trump is up in 5 pivotal states
