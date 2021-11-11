Irony: Key to proving COVID vaccines don't work may be LGBTQ+ data

(NOQ REPORT) – Opposition to the Covid-19 “vaccines” crosses the political spectrum, though data seems to indicate right-leaning Americans are far more likely to be against the jabs and their mandates than their left-leaning counterparts. The LGBTQ+ community also crosses political lines, as Ric Grenell and others have clearly demonstrated, but generally the lifestyle is associated with the political left.

These facts make it ironic that the key to debunking the notion that the vaccines are effective may be in data collected within the LGBTQ+ community. Data compiled by the Human Rights Campaign, a leading LGBTQ+ activist group, points to two inconvenient facts that contradict the narrative that vaccines are effective. On one hand, the LGBTQ+ community has an extremely high vaccination rate of 91% compared to the general population. On the other hand, they are 43% more likely to have contracted Covid-19.

