Jake Sullivan's wife, AG Garland counsel, not connected to Durham investigation

No indication National Security Advisor is target of probe

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2021 at 6:28pm
(FOX NEWS) – A senior Justice Department official told Fox News on Friday that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's wife, who currently serves as counsel to Attorney General Merrick Garland, is not connected to the Durham investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation.

Fox News reported Tuesday that Sullivan is the "foreign policy advisor" referenced in the indictment of former Hillary Clinton presidential campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, according to two well-placed sources. This is the closest Durham's probe into the origins of the Russia investigation has come to anyone directly associated with the Biden White House.

However, there is no indication that Sullivan is a target of Durham’s investigation, only that he received information from a campaign lawyer. Durham’s indictments have since revealed that the information Sullivan received about an alleged link between the Trump presidential campaign and a Russian bank, which was fed to the FBI, was false.

