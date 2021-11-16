A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Why 'Jeopardy' host Mayim Bialik 'isn't fitting in on game show'

Alex Trebek's replacement apparently not bowling everyone over behind the scenes

Published November 15, 2021 at 7:12pm
(CINEMABLEND) -- Jeopardy! Is still on the hunt for a permanent host following the death of longtime quizmaster Alex Trebek, and apparently isn’t getting any closer with its part-time host Mayim Bialik. The Big Bang Theory actress is filling in to head up the iconic game show in the interim, but according to recent reports, she isn't quite fitting in behind the scenes, and doesn't mesh with the culture of the series.

A recent report alleged that Jeopardy! staff members are divided on whether or not Mayim Bialik is best suited to serve as the game show's permanent host. OK! Magazine reported insiders who alleged that while Bialik is performing her duties on the show satisfactorily enough, she’s rather insistent on doing certain things her own way, and without producers' input. This reportedly includes picking her own wardrobe for the filming of episodes, and that behavior is said to have caused eye- rolls from those working on the show.

Read the full story ›

