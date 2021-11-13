A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Did a key witness in Rittenhouse trial commit perjury?

Grosskreutz tells 2 different stories

Published November 13, 2021 at 5:48pm
(REDSTATE) – We are now entering the final stages of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with jury instructions and final arguments set to go forth on Monday.

But while Rittenhouse deciding to testify at his own trial was the shock of the week (and led to some incredibly asinine moments from the prosecution), Gaige Grosskreutz’s admission on November the 8th was also absolutely key in building the defense’s case. You’ll recall the latter as the pistol-wielding “medic” that Rittenhouse shot in the bicep, a moment that was dramatically caught on video.

Under questioning, Grosskreutz admitted that Rittenhouse did not shoot him when his hands were raised. Rather, it was when Grosskreutz pointed his gun at Rittenhouse and charged the teen that shots were discharged. That was bolstered by the video evidence which clearly showed Grosskreutz running at Rittenhouse and bringing his pistol to bear before being shot. Yet, when asked about the matter on CNN with Anderson Cooper, Grosskreutz told a completely different story.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
