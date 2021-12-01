Man forced to get vaccine to receive transplant dies after Moderna shot

A 49-year-old Texas man who was forced to be vaccinated to remain on a lung-transplant list died after receiving a second shot of the Moderna vaccine.

Bobby Bolin's widow, Amy Bolin, said that after his second Moderna shot, her husband developed a pulmonary embolism and heart condition and died before he could get new lungs.

"In the medical field, your goal is supposed to be to improve and save people's lives, and instead you're giving them one option — you either do this or you can’t get a life-saving transplant," Amy said in an interview with The Defender, a digital publication of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s organization Children's Health Defense.

Amy said her husband had recovered from COVID-19, conferring natural immunity, but was left with no choice. Suffering from a rare autoimmune disorder that attacks the lungs, COPA syndrome, his medical team required him to be vaccinated to get transplants.

TRENDING: Whitmer loses control of virus, U.S. military stepping in as situation grows 'dire'

"He knew that without lungs he was not going to live because his lungs were failing him. But look at what happened by making that choice," she said.

Bobby Bolin's health deteriorated rapidly after receiving his second Moderna shot on April 17, developing a heart condition characterized by an irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, chest pain and extreme fatigue. He died Aug. 20.

Amy said the whole family got COVID in December 2020. And when she found out her husband was required to get the shots, she pushed back, saying she didn't understand why the medical team would force a COVID vaccine on her husband without first testing his antibodies.

"It didn't make sense to me," Amy told The Defender. "He was extremely immunocompromised. He even struggled to take the flu shot, and we even fought the team about that because he would end up in the ICU every time it was given to him."

Are vaccine mandates actually intended to harm people? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (921 Votes) 5% (48 Votes)

Amy said that prior to the second Moderna shot, her husband had not had any rhythmic issues with his heart.

"And when I questioned [the vaccine], of course it was, 'Oh no, that has nothing to do with it.' And I said I can't ignore the fact that the second injection just happened and now he has developed heart issues and blood clot issues that had never been present before, so why are we ruling that out so quickly rather than looking into that being a possibility, but it fell on deaf ears."

His doctors never provided an explanation, and Amy said the risk of myocarditis following an mRNA vaccine was never discussed with them.

Amy said she believes people "have the right to take the shot if that is what they think is best for them."

"I never felt like this was best for him ... ever, ever, ever. And to be told again that you can either do this or not be eligible for transplant left him in a space of complete desperation — and he did it.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden’s tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday’s heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!