Man pardoned after wrongful incarceration for 24 years

(FOX NEWS) – A North Carolina man has received a pardon after 24 years in prison after revelations about key witness testimony overturned his wrongful conviction.

Dontae Sharpe, then 19, received a life sentence in 1995 for the murder of George Radcliffe during a drug deal. Sharpe’s conviction rested on the testimony of Charlene Johnson, a 15-year-old girl who said she saw him kill Radcliffe.

She said that she saw Sharpe and another man put Radcliffe into a truck, then crash it in a vacant lot and dispose of the keys, according to The New York Times.

