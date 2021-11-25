Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to award Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle Rittenhouse

(POST MILLENNIAL) – A new proposal in the U.S. House of Representatives seeks to reward Kyle Rittenhouse with their highest honor: a Congressional Gold Medal.

On Tuesday, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene submitted House Resolution 6070: "To award a Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle H. Rittenhouse, who protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020."

Greene told The Post Millennial that "Democrats planted the seeds of chaos and stoked violence in cities all across our country for a year. Communities suffered billions in damages by BLM / Antifa domestic terrorists, all while the media cheered it on. A 17 year-old boy stepped forward when most men stayed home. Kyle Rittenhouse deserves to be remembered as a hero who defended his community, protected businesses, and acted lawfully in the face of lawlessness. I’m proud to file this legislation to award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal."

