Marriage is crumbling, and churches are AWOL

Over 60 years after the decline in the rate of marriage began in the 1960s due to the rise of the "free love" mentality, the results are more dismal than ever. In 1960, only 28% of adults were single. Now almost 50% of adults are single. Marriage rates are at their lowest ever in U.S. history.

This is a problem. While progressives love to tear down the traditional nuclear family, they can't argue with the increasingly negative facts coming out. Cohabitation arrangements break up around five times more frequently than marriages, and unplanned pregnancies occur three times more often with cohabiting couples than married couples. Unmarried couples with children are three times more likely to split up and have lower incomes. Children without fathers are more likely to suffer an "Adverse Family Event," which is abuse, neglect or other trauma. Disregarding the old saying "Marriage tames men" is why we are seeing a spike in bad behavior by men.

Two authors with extensive backgrounds in marriage and the Christian church have written a book, "Endgame: The Church's Strategic Move to Save Faith and Family in America," outlining the crisis and showing how the church has failed to address it – but also providing specific solutions to fix it. "Endgame" refers to the crumbling of marriage.

Co-author J.P. De Gance, a Catholic who came from the political sphere working for Americans for Prosperity, pioneered a marriage relationship project called Culture of Freedom – later rebranded as Communio – which had tremendous results. He launched it in several cities, working with churches and faith-based organizations. In Jacksonville, Florida, which had dismal marriage rates, divorces fell 24% after the three-year project, which focused on 58,912 couples.

Similarly, John Van Epp, an evangelical relationship expert, ran his own Christian marriage relationship service, Love Thinks. In one area in Indiana that he focused on, divorce rates dropped 20% over 10 years.

TRENDING: Former abortion worker: Women coached to lie about rape

What the authors found is that churches are lacking in marriage ministry. Three out of four churches don't provide any substantive relationship courses or resources for married couples. And even though singles make up almost 50% of heads of households, more than 90% of churches don't have an adult singles ministry.

What should be most alarming for Christians is the decline of relationship health is now the most significant factor in disrupting a relationship with Jesus. This is why church attendance is at its lowest rate ever on record in the U.S., 47%. In 2000, it was 70%. Church attendance is largely determined by one variable – parental marriage. Both children with unmarried parents and divorced parents were equally less likely to attend church.

Marriage crumbled because of the decoupling of sex, romantic partnerships and parenting. Today, the majority of couples have sex before starting a relationship. The authors point to online dating as one of the culprits – it's made it easy to leave a relationship the instant a problem arises, because you can find a new romantic interest right away.

They found a correlation between atheism and lack of married parents. Millennials who were the least emotionally interested in attending church were also the least likely to report having a positive relationship with their parents. The 30 most well-known atheists in the world had a defective relationship with their fathers.

Progressives may pretend that Christians are no better off than the rest of the population, but the authors found that churchgoing Christians have sex more frequently and are happier in their sex life than those who don't attend. While one quarter of couples in church have a struggling marriage, 39% of couples in general do.

Unfortunately, pastors don't realize they're not doing a good job in this area. While 93% of pastors counsel couples in crisis, 57% of them do not believe they are qualified enough. A "marriage 911" is lacking in the church. Churches spend lots of money on youth programs, but that's not helping people stay in church.

The authors say we need to go out into the community to find couples to help, not expect them to come searching and find these services. It needs to be portrayed as something everyone needs, in order not to scare people away thinking it's only for couples who are on the verge of breaking up; otherwise people will be afraid of the stigma.

The authors reveal what works as successful techniques. They teach couples to address problems early on in relationships. It's a myth that good relationships don't require work. The "balanced relationship" is an illusion. What is normal in a good relationship is this: About the time a couple feels that they have a routine that is working for them … life comes at them fast. One of the most valuable tasks the authors have couples do is to make a top-10 list of what they think their spouse wants and needs from them.

Emotional intelligence, also known as emotional quotient (EQ), is key to a good marriage. This means both interpersonal, which includes communicating with your spouse, and intrapersonal, the ability to monitor your own emotions and actions. Studies of people doing tasks who have somewhat higher EQs but also somewhat lower IQs than others reveal that the former perform better, shattering our traditional views of IQ.

The authors also emphasize the importance of both skills and virtues. Secular counseling focuses on skills, whereas Christian counseling tends to focus too much on just virtues. Skills include discernment, appreciation and expectation, self-control and commitment.

The authors conclude by saying the church needs to make marriage ministry and relationship outreach normal. Marital problems shouldn't be left up to social agencies to handle. The secular world is going to continue to disparage marriage and continue the downward cycle that the misnamed so-called "free love" brings, so the church has to step up and stop the leak in the dam.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!