A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Money Politics U.S. World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Media's Thanksgiving advice: 'Report a relative to the FBI'

'This is your chance to deprogram' conservative family members

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 24, 2021 at 2:40pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

A Wednesday article in The Atlantic urged readers to use Thanksgiving as an opportunity to “deprogram” their conservative relatives.

“Maybe you’ll plant the seed, sow just a little doubt about whatever Tucker Carlson is saying now,” Molly Jong-Fast wrote. “Or maybe you’ll need to report a relative to the FBI!”

Molly Jong-Fast (Video screenshot)

Molly Jong-Fast (Video screenshot)

TRENDING: 'My 15 minutes of fame is for this sh**': Dem quits for mocking parade horror

Jong-Fast described Thanksgiving as an invariably disappointing day that does not live up to the “hallmark-movie fantasy.” Jong-Fast’s best Thanksgiving, she wrote, was the one she spent in rehab when she was 19.

The writer rejected the idea that Thanksgiving should be a time of niceties, gratitude and harmony. Instead, she argued, readers should turn the holiday into an opportunity to tell their “creepy uncle” to get the vaccine or tell their aunt that her news sources are biased and unreliable. Her readers may be the only ones to tell their anti-vax cousin that the vaccine won’t make her infertile, Jong-Fast explains.

She told readers that some of their family members likely “follow QAnon” and need to be educated at Thanksgiving about the COVID-19 vaccine’s safety or the authenticity of the 2020 election.

“I’ve done 43 Thanksgivings … I’m here to tell you Thanksgiving is terrible, and if you at least spend the time trying to deprogram your niece, you won’t be bored or depressed,” Jong-Fast wrote.

Has Molly Jong-Fast of The Atlantic completely lost her mind?

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







2024 blowout brewing: Trump crushing Biden with astonishing lead
Biden's economy pushes Thanksgiving gas prices to highest level in nearly a decade
Media's Thanksgiving advice: 'Report a relative to the FBI'
Guilty verdicts for all 3 suspects in Ahmaud Arbery murder
'Degenerates': School board reinstates porn over parents' objections
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×