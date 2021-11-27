A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money Politics U.S. World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Merck admits COVID pill not as effective as company said

Only a 30% reduction in hospitalizations

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 26, 2021 at 7:12pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

By Harry Wilmerding
Daily Caller News Foundation

Merck announced Friday that updated data on its experimental COVID-19 pill show the drug is less effective than previously reported, and will now move to test treatment for safety.

Merck said the pill, Molnupiravir, showed a 30% reduction in hospitalization and deaths based on data from roughly 1,400 patients. Figures from an interim study released Oct. 1 showed an approximately 50% efficacy based on data from over 1,400 patients.

TRENDING: Black Lies Matter

The drugmaker released the results of the study to the Food and Drug Administration, which will meet to discuss the pill on Nov. 30.

Data from October also showed 7.3% of patients given Molnupiravir twice a day for five days were hospitalized, and none had died by 29 days after starting treatment. Meanwhile, 14.1% of placebo patients were hospitalized.

Are Merck's COVID pills effective?

Updated data showed 6.8% of patients given the drug were hospitalized, and one died while 9.7% of the placebo group went to the hospital.

Merck announced it would seek authorization for its pill Sept. 28, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported. The drug targets the enzyme that allows the virus to replicate itself by introducing errors in the virus’s genetic code.

Pfizer has also introduced pill to fight coronavirus, Reuters reported. Data from Pfizer’s pill found that out of the 1,200 patient study, the drug reduced COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths by 89% compared with a placebo group.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]n.org.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







California halts fracking, picking higher dependence on foreign fuel
China runs 'combat readiness patrol' as U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan
Merck admits COVID pill not as effective as company said
Dow posts biggest single-day drop this year as new COVID-19 variant triggers market sell-off
In blow to communists, Senate rejects Biden nominee for bank regulator
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×