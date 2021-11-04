A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MGM Resorts 'in early stages to sell' the Mirage

'We have enough of Las Vegas'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 4, 2021 at 4:51pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – The latest sign that Las Vegas gambling bosses want to diversify their portfolio is MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle's decision to put The Mirage up for sale.

"I mentioned in the past that we are happy with the amount of exposure we currently have in Las Vegas. As such, we are currently in the early stages of a process to sell the operations of the Mirage," Hornbuckle told investors Wednesday during an earnings call."

Hornbuckle also sent a letter to employees, according to local news Fox 5, saying the move is "best for the long-term success of both the property and MGM Resorts."

Read the full story ›

