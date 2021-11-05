A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Michigan gets sued for having dead voters on state rolls

Hundreds were registered – after the dates of their deaths

Published November 5, 2021 at 3:19pm
The Public Interest Legal Foundation has filed a federal lawsuit against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for failing to take dead voters off the state rolls, and for failing to provide documents about those efforts.

The foundation said in a statement that it found more than 25,975 voters on Michigan's registered voter list – even though they are dead.

The foundation said it found 23,663 of those have been dead for five years or more, and 17,479 have been dead for at least a decade. Some 3,956 have been dead "for at least 20 years."

For example, the foundation found one registered voter who, if alive, would be 108. Her obituary was found in the Detroit Free Press and an image of her gravestone was found online.

"Michigan is in violation of Section 8 of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 which requires officials to 'conduct a general program that makes a reasonable effort to remove the names of ineligible voters from the official lists of eligible voters,'" the foundation charged.

PILF had notified Benson's office of the problem multiple times before filing the action.

"This case is about ensuring that deceased registrants are not receiving ballots," said PILF President J. Christian Adams. "For over a year, we’ve shared specific data with the Michigan secretary of state’s office about the alarming problem of deceased registrants on Michigan’s voter rolls. Secretary Benson has done nothing to resolve the problem and is even refusing to hand over public documents related to these failures.

"The failure to removed deceased registrants creates an opportunity for fraud and makes Michigan’s elections less secure."

Are states including dead people on their voter rolls?

According to a report in Just the News, 334 of the dead registrants were registered after their death dates.

