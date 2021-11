(FOX NEWS) – It's unlikely that China will make some kind of move on Taiwan within the next two years, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

Milley's comments came amid heightened tension in the region and U.S. reassurances that it would stand with Taiwan against Chinese aggression.

Milley was asked on Wednesday whether he thought China was preparing to make a move on Taiwan within the near future.

