Minneapolis voters reject measure to replace police department

(FOX NEWS) -- Voters in Minnesota's largest city have rejected what would have been an unprecedented move to dismantle the police department at the ballot box Tuesday following calls for reform following the death of George Floyd.

The measure asked voters if they favored amending the city's charter to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety. The initiative would have removed language from the charter related to the agency, including minimum funding requirements, and would have divided control of public safety between the mayor and City Council.

It would have essentially removed power from the mayor and police chief in an effort to re-imagine policing. Tuesday's vote comes as Minneapolis is experiencing an uptick in violent crime similar to other cities.

