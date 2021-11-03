A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S.ELECTION 2021
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Minneapolis voters reject measure to replace police department

Measure would have created Department of Public Safety

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 2, 2021 at 10:58pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Voters in Minnesota's largest city have rejected what would have been an unprecedented move to dismantle the police department at the ballot box Tuesday following calls for reform following the death of George Floyd.

The measure asked voters if they favored amending the city's charter to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety. The initiative would have removed language from the charter related to the agency, including minimum funding requirements, and would have divided control of public safety between the mayor and City Council.

It would have essentially removed power from the mayor and police chief in an effort to re-imagine policing. Tuesday's vote comes as Minneapolis is experiencing an uptick in violent crime similar to other cities.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Republican Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia governor race
MSNBC deliciously roasted for Election Night meltdown
Minneapolis voters reject measure to replace police department
Mom: Skirt-wearing son who 'raped' girl in bathroom just wanted sex
Democrats ask reporters to do better job selling 'Build Back Better'
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×