Missing girl saved after she used hand signs to ask for help from moving car

Gesture popularized on TikTok, represents 'I need help'

Published November 6, 2021 at 1:51pm
(YAHOO) – A 16-year-old girl who had been missing for several days was rescued Thursday when she caught the attention of a driver by using hand gestures to signal she was in distress, a Kentucky sheriff's office said.

The Laurel County, Kentucky Sheriff's Department said 61-year-old James Herbert Brick of Cherokee, North Carolina, was arrested Thursday afternoon for "unlawful imprisonment" after he was pulled over off an interstate with the missing teen in the back seat. The sheriff's office also said he was found to have sexual images of a teenager on his phone.

The hand gestures used by the teen have been popularized on TikTok and "represent violence at home – I need help – domestic violence," the sheriff's office said. A witness in a car driving behind Brick's Toyota called 911 upon recognizing the hand signals and told dispatchers the teen appeared to be in "distress."

