|
SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Moderna testing COVID-19 vaccine on infants nationwide despite 'negligible' risk from virus

Vaccine safety pioneer challenges trial leader's claim about COVID risk to children under age 1

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 11, 2021 at 2:33pm
(JUST THE NEWS) – The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is being tested on infants across the country, even as medical experts question the wisdom of moving so fast on novel vaccine development in a population with such low risk from COVID.

Seventy-nine locations in 31 states are listed as participating in the so-called KidCOVE study, which started with children ages 6 to "less than 12," followed by ages 2 to less than 6, and finally 6 months to less than 2 years.

The infant trials have received sporadic media attention. CBS Miami and WCNC Charlotte ran features on local infant participants a month ago, followed by features last week for Colorado's KDVR and Oklahoma's Fox 23.

Read the full story ›

