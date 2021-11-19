Mom who fought against voter fraud, CRT, school mask mandates raided by FBI

(WORLD VIEW WEEKEND) – An FBI SWAT team raided the home of an activist mother of three in Colorado on Tuesday, Nov. 16, knocking down her door, bursting into the house and handcuffing her while she was homeschooling her children.

This is the first known case of the federal government making good on its promise to not only intimidate but actually carry out a raid on a mom who was involved in her local school board politics, said Brannon Howse, who interviewed Sheronna Bishop on his live broadcast at Lindell TV

Wednesday night. Sheronna broke the story on Lindell-TV an hour earlier on the Lindell Report with host Mike Lindell and co-host Brannon Howse. Howse invited Sheronna to stay over for another thirty minutes and go deeper into her story on his live broadcast.

