Monkeypox case confirmed in Maryland: CDC

(FOX NEWS) – A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in a Maryland resident who recently returned to the U.S. from Nigeria.

Scientists at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said they were collaborating with the Maryland Department of Health and other health partners to investigate further.

"Late yesterday, CDC laboratory scientists confirmed the patient had monkeypox and that the infection matches the strain that has been re-emerging in Nigeria since 2017. The person is currently in isolation in Maryland," the CDC wrote in a Wednesday release.

