A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthMATTERS OF HEALTH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Monkeypox case confirmed in Maryland: CDC

Victim has mild symptoms, is not hospitalized

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2021 at 2:48pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in a Maryland resident who recently returned to the U.S. from Nigeria.

Scientists at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said they were collaborating with the Maryland Department of Health and other health partners to investigate further.

"Late yesterday, CDC laboratory scientists confirmed the patient had monkeypox and that the infection matches the strain that has been re-emerging in Nigeria since 2017. The person is currently in isolation in Maryland," the CDC wrote in a Wednesday release.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







YouTube censored 75% of ads from Australian anti-lockdown party for 'misinformation'
Cartel expert recommends tourists 'don't go' to Mexico right now
Supermarkets alter layouts, use decoys to fill gaps left by shortages
CVS closing hundreds of drugstores over next 3 years
Monkeypox case confirmed in Maryland: CDC
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×