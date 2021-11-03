MSNBC deliciously roasted for Election Night meltdown

(FOX NEWS) -- A common theme emerged on social media Tuesday night as Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin took a clear advantage over Democrat Terry McAuliffe: MSNBC hosts had public meltdowns that made for must-see TV among conservatives.

Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace had a hard time holding back their feelings and Twitter noticed. The liberal hosts spent much of the night making excuses and blaming Youngkin’s success on backlash to critical race theory, which they claim doesn’t exist. The outspoken, right-leaning crowd that typically wouldn’t dare admit to watching the far-left network couldn’t help themselves on Election Night.

"MSNBC is currently going through the 7 stages of grief on an endless loop in real time," radio host Buck Sexton tweeted. "It’s great, highly recommend."

