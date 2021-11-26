A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
National Geographic's iconic 'Afghan girl' given safe haven in Italy

Asylum comes in aftermath of Taliban takeover

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 26, 2021 at 2:43pm
(NEW YORK POST) – Italy has given the iconic green-eyed National Geographic “Afghan girl” safe haven just months after the Taliban re-took control of her homeland.

On Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s office announced that the country organized for Sharbat Gula’s travel to Italy as part of their evacuation efforts for Afghan citizens looking to leave the embattled nation.

“In response to the requests made by those in civil society, and in particular by non-profit organizations working in Afghanistan, who, after the events of last August, have supported Sharbat Gula in her plea for help to leave her country, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers has made this possible, organizing for her to travel to Italy as part of the wider evacuation program in place for Afghan citizens and the Government’s plan for their reception and integration,” Draghi’s office said in announcing Gula’s arrival in Rome.

Read the full story ›

