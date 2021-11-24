New footage catches Capitol police KICKING young woman who died

Rosanne Boyland, 34, was identified long ago as one of those people who died during the violence – mostly vandalism – at the U.S. Capitol last Jan. 6.

One unarmed woman protesting the adoption of election results giving the White House to Joe Biden was shot and killed by a police officer, and several others had physical episodes triggered by natural causes.

And the story has been until now that Boyland reportedly first was "trampled to death by pro-Trump rioters," or, in contradiction, died of a drug overdose.

Now a video clip that has become available shows she was kicked by police, and later died.

TRENDING: 'My 15 minutes of fame is for this sh**': Dem quits for mocking parade horror

My God @CapitolPolice were beating Rosanne Boyland and they told us all she died of a drug overdose. They won’t even let her family have access to complete autopsy. What is @January6thCmte doing to investigate her death? Nothing. pic.twitter.com/dq4cpsWbOY — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) November 22, 2021

Big League Politics revealed that the newly released clip "appears to show U.S. Capitol police kicking the 34-year-old Rosanne Boyland to death."

Another video appears to show more (Be aware of offensive language in the video):

Did Capitol police actually kick this woman to death on Jan. 6? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (17 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The federal government, however, still is resisting the release of thousands of hours of video footage from that day. In fact, prosecutors have argued in court that they should be allowed to keep such evidence concealed.

Big League Politics noted some footage eventually was forced into the public, and it showed peaceful Trump supporters strolling through the Capitol after entering through open doors.

It showed only a few handsful of Trump supporters and outside agitators turned violent that day.

The Gateway Pundit earlier had reported that Trump supporter and activist Philip Anderson told of Boyland's death being at the hands of Capitol police.

"Philip knows this because he was next to her when she died. He was holding her hand. And Philip nearly died himself," the site reported.

"Anderson described how Rosanne Boyland was the first woman killed by Capitol police that day," the report said. The report said two other witnesses verified the account.

Further, the report said authorities have withheld her cause of death.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!