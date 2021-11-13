A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
New foreign cyber attacks target both public, private sectors

Different theater of warfare

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 13, 2021 at 4:36pm
(AMERICAN GREATNESS) – Despite the Biden Administration’s efforts to improve cyber defenses against an aggressive China and Russia, new reports indicate that foreign hackers have penetrated multiple organizations in the defense, education, energy, healthcare, and technology sectors.

As a result, a new cooperative between private-sector cyber researchers and the National Security Agency is attempting to expose the relentless campaign that is stealing information from U.S. defense contractors and other sensitive targets. With this kind of government targeting, one can assume that the culprit is likely a state-sponsored advanced persistent threat.

Despite the usual calm exhibited by many leaders of America’s cyber efforts, in the past few weeks, some key figures in both the private and public sectors have seemed to throw their hands up and accept a weak defensive posture as the new normal.

