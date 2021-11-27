New poll shows majority of voters blame Biden, Congress for supply-chain issues

(TOWNHALL) – The majority of registered voters blame President Biden and Congress for the current global supply chain and shipping issues impacting the United States, a new poll shows.

The poll, which was released on Wednesday, was conducted by Morning Consult and Politico. It found that 62 percent of registered voters believe Biden bears some responsibility for the supply chain issues. Nearly as many registered voters, 61 percent, believe Congress also bears some responsibility.

Still, the poll found that more registered voters believe large corporations and China bear some responsibility for the supply chain issues, at 63 percent and 64 percent, respectively.

