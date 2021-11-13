New York City drops out of top 20 most expensive ZIP codes despite 'skyrocketing' rents

(NEW YORK POST) – For the first time in its history, none of New York City’s ZIP codes ranked in the top 20 most expensive neighborhoods.

According to PropertyShark’s latest report, Manhattan is still having trouble bouncing back to pre-COVID levels, despite the city’s resurgence in the real estate market in the last few months.

Although NYC rental prices have skyrocketed in the months of October and November, it’s not quite enough to secure the leading spots for the priciest ZIP codes in America.

Read the full story ›