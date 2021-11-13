A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money U.S.MATTERS OF FINANCE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

New York City drops out of top 20 most expensive ZIP codes despite 'skyrocketing' rents

Manhattan still having trouble bouncing back to pre-COVID levels

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 13, 2021 at 4:31pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEW YORK POST) – For the first time in its history, none of New York City’s ZIP codes ranked in the top 20 most expensive neighborhoods.

According to PropertyShark’s latest report, Manhattan is still having trouble bouncing back to pre-COVID levels, despite the city’s resurgence in the real estate market in the last few months.

Although NYC rental prices have skyrocketed in the months of October and November, it’s not quite enough to secure the leading spots for the priciest ZIP codes in America.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Man pardoned after wrongful incarceration for 24 years
Did a key witness in Rittenhouse trial commit perjury?
World promised 'never again,' but now it's returning
Caravan leader vows 10k+ illegals will storm southern border in coming weeks
Biden says Belarus-Poland border crisis is of 'great concern' as migrant situation worsens
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×