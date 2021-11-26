No euthanasia without COVID shot, death society rules

One would think that whether a person is COVID-19 positive or not would be irrelevant when they are on their way to euthanasia.

One would be wrong.

A German program that offers death to its constituents has confirmed that the shots now are required – for safety.

A Not the Bee report reveals Verein Sterbehilfe, the German Euthanasia Association, has a requirement for the shots.

The report explained, "If you wish to voluntarily kick the bucket and shuffle off this mortal coil, the Germany's euthanasia association would like you to prepare for the afterlife by getting vaxxed."

In Germany, you now can't take your own life unless you've been vaccinatedhttps://t.co/4UEFsBF8SH — James Heale (@JAHeale) November 26, 2021

The Spectator added, "Irony has been declared many times in this pandemic but now, from Covid-riddled Germany comes the final proof: you can't kill yourself now unless you've been vaccinated. As European countries battle to limit the spread of the virus, Verein Sterbehilfe – the German Euthanasia Association – has issued a new directive, declaring it will now only help those who have been vaccinated or recovered from the disease."

The report said the association's statement was:"Euthanasia and the preparatory examination of the voluntary responsibility of our members willing to die require human closeness. Human closeness, however, is a prerequisite and breeding ground for coronavirus transmission. As of today, the 2G rule applies in our association, supplemented by situation-related measures, such as quick tests before encounters in closed rooms."

Not the Bee noted that euthanasia already is "an extremely sad subject" and it's even worse when governments legalize it.

"But for those who believe this life is all there is and that we should be free to leave it when and how we please – even this level of procedural red tape is beyond parody."

The report noted the silver lining may be that someone would be deterred from considering the assisted suicide.

