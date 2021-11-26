A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

No euthanasia without COVID shot, death society rules

Silver lining may be that someone would be deterred from considering assisted suicide

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published November 26, 2021 at 6:54pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

One would think that whether a person is COVID-19 positive or not would be irrelevant when they are on their way to euthanasia.

One would be wrong.

A German program that offers death to its constituents has confirmed that the shots now are required – for safety.

A Not the Bee report reveals Verein Sterbehilfe, the German Euthanasia Association, has a requirement for the shots.

TRENDING: Black Lies Matter

The report explained, "If you wish to voluntarily kick the bucket and shuffle off this mortal coil, the Germany's euthanasia association would like you to prepare for the afterlife by getting vaxxed."

The Spectator added, "Irony has been declared many times in this pandemic but now, from Covid-riddled Germany comes the final proof: you can't kill yourself now unless you've been vaccinated. As European countries battle to limit the spread of the virus, Verein Sterbehilfe – the German Euthanasia Association – has issued a new directive, declaring it will now only help those who have been vaccinated or recovered from the disease."

Should COVID shots be required for those about to die from euthanasia?

The report said the association's statement was:"Euthanasia and the preparatory examination of the voluntary responsibility of our members willing to die require human closeness. Human closeness, however, is a prerequisite and breeding ground for coronavirus transmission. As of today, the 2G rule applies in our association, supplemented by situation-related measures, such as quick tests before encounters in closed rooms."

Not the Bee noted that euthanasia already is "an extremely sad subject" and it's even worse when governments legalize it.

"But for those who believe this life is all there is and that we should be free to leave it when and how we please – even this level of procedural red tape is beyond parody."

The report noted the silver lining may be that someone would be deterred from considering the assisted suicide.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND Staff
WND news editors compile reports for our readers.







No euthanasia without COVID shot, death society rules
Biden imposes travel ban as WHO meets over new COVID strain
Report: Antifa member takes ax to GOP senator's office, Dems give him money
Top celebrity has open door to take immediate lead in U.S. Senate race
New footage catches Capitol police KICKING young woman who died
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×