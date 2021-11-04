A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
North Korea touts 'exceptional' health benefits of eating black swans amid crippling food shortage

Claims birds have rare 'anticancer' properties

Published November 4, 2021
(ZEROHEDGE) – North Korea has started touting the “exceptional” health benefits of consuming black swans after breeding them, while also farming rabbits as the country battles a crippling food shortage, according to state media.

“Black swan meat is delicious and has medicinal value,” the ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun said in an article published Monday. According to the newspaper, Ri Jong Nam, the chief party secretary for South Hamgyong province, led a ceremony to open a new black swan center at the Kwangpho Duck Farm located in Jongphyong county on the east coast the previous day.

State media previously called black swan meat “an exceptional health food of the 21st century with a unique taste and extremely high nutritional value,” and that research into breeding the “rare ornamental birds” for food began in spring 2019, NK News reported. They also said that it contains rare “anticancer” properties.

Read the full story ›

