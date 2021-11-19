A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Commentary MoneyDAVE SAYS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

One husband's bad plan for discretionary spending

Dave Ramsey offers financial advice to wife who makes less money than her spouse

Dave Ramsey By Dave Ramsey
Published November 18, 2021 at 7:02pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dear Dave,

My husband recently approached me with an idea for our money. He wants us to set up an account where we both put 10% of our income for discretionary spending. My husband makes more money than I do, and because of this, he says it is fair that he would be able to spend more than I would. How do you feel about this?

Liz

Dear Liz,

TRENDING: Wyoming Republican Party votes to boot Liz Cheney

I'm sure deep down he's a decent guy and he loves you very much. But he's looking at this all wrong. Right now, he's being pretty immature and selfish about the whole situation. It's a bad plan.

Let's look at this from another angle. There are lots of families where only one person works outside the home and generates an income. Would it be fair, then, to say only the person making money is allowed a little cash to spend for fun once in a while? Of course, not.

When two people are married, they are pronounced "as one." That means even if you only have one person with an income, it becomes our income. If you have kids, they become our kids. See where I'm going with this? Marriage is not a me thing, it's a we thing. Always.

Dave

Sharpen your scissors

Dear Dave,

When it comes to paying off credit cards and getting out of debt, I've heard you talk about cutting up the cards and closing the accounts. Should I pay off the balances before or after I close the accounts?

Adrian

Dear Adrian,

I like the idea of cutting up the cards and closing the accounts first. Sometimes credit card companies will respond to this by jacking up the interest rates, or doing other shady things, but the point is to get them out of your life as quickly as possible and stop using the stupid things. Personal finance is 80% behavior. Ridding yourself of credit cards and getting credit card debt out of your life for good is a great first step in learning to behave with your money. You don't build wealth or save money by using credit cards, no matter what anyone says. If you're naïve enough to think you're going to play around with a multi-billion-dollar industry and beat them at their own game, you're sadly mistaken.

The only way to win against credit card companies is by refusing to play their game!

Dave

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Dave Ramsey
Dave Ramsey is a seven-time No. 1 national bestselling author, personal finance expert, and host of "The Dave Ramsey Show," heard by more than 16 million listeners each week. He has appeared on "Good Morning America," "CBS This Morning," the "Today" show, Fox News, CNN, Fox Business and many more. Since 1992, Dave has helped people regain control of their money, build wealth and enhance their lives. He also serves as CEO for Ramsey Solutions.







One husband's bad plan for discretionary spending
When a buddy wants to be your tenant
When a union member faces a potential strike
The boyfriend: In debt and immature
What's so bad about a VA home loan?
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×