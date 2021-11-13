Onetime Dem presidential candidate thrashes Biden over nation's divisions

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, who just left Congress months ago, says it makes her sad to see Joe Biden pursuing a divisive agenda in the White House that is "actually tearing our country apart."

"It's something that makes me sad, to be quite honest," Gabbard said in a recent interview with Fox News' Neil Cavuto.

Gabbard, who competed briefly for the 2020 Democrat nomination for president, explained, "I've considered Joe Biden a friend for many years and I’ve been disheartened to see the direction that he’s taken in this administration, that is undermining the fundamental principles of our country that is actually tearing our country apart, rather than working to bring us together to find our way forward and have respectful dialogue, even as we may have disagreements or differences on different issues, but come together as Americans treating each other with respect."

"And I think that’s, it’s something that makes me sad to be quite honest," she said.

Biden's popularity has been falling like a rock, with polling putting him at only 36% or 38% approval. Kamala Harris' ratings are a full 10 points lower.

It's likely because of this administration's creation of a crisis on the southern border by abandoning President Trump's security measures, inflation, the Afghanistan pullout disaster, the failure to accomplish major legislation and much, much more.

A report at the Conservative Brief noted Gabbard blamed Democrats of her own party for fueling "hatred and anger" among voters.

She warned Biden's legislation is making inflation worse and the economy harder for businesses, pushing people toward dependency on the government and more.

She explained, "I think that the American people, it’s clear as we saw in Virginia, it’s actually a positive sign that they’re rejecting the kind of divisiveness, the racialization of everything in this country, the fomenting of anger and hatred, that unfortunately, we’re seeing coming from so many of my fellow Democrats, and they’re standing up and saying, ‘Hey, we want to choose an optimistic future, a hopeful future, a future where we can live up to that dream of Martin Luther King about judging each other by our character, not by the color of our skin, respecting each other as fellow Americans and Democrats and Republicans actually coming together to work towards a shared goal, a shared objective of doing what is best for the American people and our country.'"

"That’s the direction that we need to head in. And I think the Virginia governor’s election was a positive indication of voters taking a stand and letting their voices be heard through the ballot box,” she said.

In Virginia, a Republican upstart, Glenn Youngkin, soundly defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe who was attempting to return to that office and was expected by many analysts to coast to a win.

"It’s true, you know," she continued, "When you have people in positions of power, who arrogantly believe that they’re not accountable to the people and who treat us like we’re stupid, like they know better, they know best what’s good for us more than we know ourselves and all we got to do is blindly follow along and listen, it’s no wonder that people are rejecting that. If there is no respect for us, as individuals, as Americans coming from our leadership, then how could they expect that we the American people should offer any respect or trust towards them?

"And what they’re, and their agenda … being one unfortunately, that is more about serving their own selfish interests, more power, you know, their political interests, than really where it should be directed, which is exactly on addressing these challenges and frustrations that the American people are facing all across our country,” Gabbard added."

