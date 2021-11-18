A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pelosi's claim that Pentagon failed to act on Jan. 6 debunked

House speaker repeatedly charged dispatch of Guard troops was delayed

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published November 17, 2021 at 8:06pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
New Jersey National Guard soldiers and airmen arrive near the Capitol to set up security positions in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

New Jersey National Guard soldiers and airmen arrive near the Capitol to set up security positions in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi repeatedly declared that the Pentagon under the Trump administration delayed sending National Guard troops to the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 breach, but an inspector general found otherwise.

The Defense Department IG, in a report released Wednesday, concluded the Pentagon responded appropriately and in a timely fashion to urgent requests for National Guard assistance, Just the News reported.

"We also determined that DoD officials did not delay or obstruct the DoD's response," the report says.

The IG found that former acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller and former Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy acted reasonably in deploying an additional round of soldiers more than three hours after numerous calls for assistance were fielded from D.C. and federal officials.

TRENDING: Feds kill immediate plans for COVID-shot mandate

Miller told the "John Solomon Reports" podcast that it "broke my heart" to see the military, which "responded really with alacrity and professionalism," get "thrown under the bus by the politicians."

"I was so naive. I couldn't believe it," he said. "When it comes to national security, I thought we're on the same team. I was really horrified that it had become so partisan."

Just the News reported the commanding general of the D.C. National Guard at the time, Maj. Gen. William Walker, testified to the Senate in March that the Pentagon unnecessarily delayed its response. Walker alleged the overpowered Capitol Police asked for assistance but the Pentagon kept help from arriving for hours while it could have arrived in minutes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks to reporters June 24, 2021 (Video screenshot)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks to reporters June 24, 2021 (Video screenshot)

The IG interviewed Walker, but the report found no evidence to support the general's claim.

The Associated Press reported Jan. 7 that three days before the breach of the Capitol, the Pentagon asked Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower. Further, amid the riot, Justice Department leaders offered FBI agents.

But police turned them down both times, according to senior defense officials and two people familiar with the matter who spoke to the AP.

In February, one-time White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said President Trump had offered ahead of the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress "as many as 10,000 National Guard troops."

Meadows told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo" that in January and “"throughout the summer … the president was very vocal in making sure that we had plenty of National Guard, plenty of additional support because he supports our rule of law and supports our law enforcement and offered additional help."

Meadows said that in January, "as many as 10,000 National Guard troops were told to be on the ready by the Secretary of Defense."

"That was a direct order from President Trump, and yet here is what we see, all kinds of blame going around but yet not a whole lot of accountability. That accountability needs to rest with where it ultimately should be and that’s on Capitol Hill."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







Pelosi's claim that Pentagon failed to act on Jan. 6 debunked
Poll: Election-fraud concerns could reduce GOP turnout!
Congressman accuses attorney general of perjury over parent 'terrorists'
3 jabs to be 'fully vaxxed'? Biden plans booster expansion
RFK Jr.: COVID shot deadlier than 'all vaccines combined'
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×