Pentagon sounds alarm over accelerating pace of China's nuke stockpile

(ZEROHEDGE) – The U.S. Department of Defense on Wednesday released its annual report which gives a detailed assessment of China's military capabilities. The key and most alarming element to the report suggests China is planning to quadruple its nuclear weapons stockpile over the next decade.

The new analysis finds that for the 2020 review, the Pentagon woefully underestimated China's expanding ambitions regarding its nuclear arsenal. Whereas last year's estimate forecast the country would have more than 400 nuclear warheads by 2030, the new 2021 report posits over 700 by 2027, and with a likely intent by China to produce over 1,000 warheads by 2030.

The annual report to Congress on Chinese Military Power concludes that currently China's projected aims are "exceeding the pace and size the [Department of Defense] projected in 2020." By comparison, the U.S. still has by far more nuclear warheads, at 3750.

