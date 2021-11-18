Poll: Election-fraud concerns could reduce GOP turnout!

A new poll of Republican and Trump voters indicates a profound lack of confidence in election integrity that some prognosticators believe could dampen voter turnout.

Only 32% of Republican and Trump voters believe votes across the nation were counted accurately in the 2020 elections, according to the survey conducted by Echelon Insights and commissioned by the Center for Election Innovation & Research, or CEIR.

CEIR's founder and executive director, David Becker, attributed the skepticism to Republicans being swayed by "the constant lies about election rigging and stolen votes."

Regardless of whether or not Becker is right about the 2020 election, the poll found that one of six Republican voters say they are less likely to vote in the midterms unless "forensic audits" are conducted.

However, a highly motivated GOP base turned out in Virginia earlier this month, where the majority Democrats unexpectedly lost the governorship and a chamber of the legislature.

Becker was a senior attorney with the Justice Department in both the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, and he led the elections team at the Pew Charitable Trusts.

The poll found that 48% of Republican and Trump voters believe deliberate miscounting of votes by election officials in 2020 was fairly or extremely widespread. In Arizona, where lawmakers have conducted a controversial audit of the vote in Maricopa County, 57% believe there was vote-counting fraud in 2020.

A total of 60% of GOP and Trump voters support forensic audits in every state.

The poll, conducted Oct, 20-26, surveyed 1,600 registered voters nationally, with oversamples of 150 voters in three 2020 battleground states, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

The Center for Election Innovation and Research describes itself as a "nonpartisan nonprofit that works with election officials at the state and local level from around the country and from both sides of the aisle."

"We seek to build voter trust and confidence, increase voter participation, and improve the efficiency of election administration."

The organization was created after Trump's 2016 victory in response to "foreign interference" in the election that allegedly dampened voter turnout.

