Poll shows Americans believe prosecutions against conservatives are based on politics

Americans believe that some of the major case being developed by prosecutors are because of politics, not justice.

Specifically, the moves by federal prosecutors against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and undercover journalist James O'Keefe have more to do with a leftist agenda than the law, the poll reveals.

The National Pulse said it was given exclusive access to the results from Rasmussen.

Bannon, the report said, refused to cooperate with a partisan Democrat commission's attempts to destroy the executive privilege that guards the communications of presidents for national security.

He was charged with alleged contempt of Congress and has pleaded not guilty.

The case very well could set a precedent that the Democrats ultimately might regret, as they are attempting to access details about President Trump's internal White House communications without restriction.

If that is, in fact, adopted, a future Republican Congress could then go and demand the most intimate of details from inside a Joe Biden White House.

And O’Keefe, 37, of Project Veritas, had his home raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation when authorities suspected him of involvement in the publication of a diary belonging to Ashley Biden, Joe Biden’s 40-year-old daughter.

The diary suggests Ashley was forced to shower with her father, President Joe Biden, at a young age.

Project Veritas said it briefly had the diary, but did not publish anything from it, and turned it over to law enforcement.

Later reports quote Ashley in what purportedly comes from the diary, with, "Was I molested? I think so – I can’t remember specifies but I do remember trauma – I remember not liking the Woolzacks house; I remember somewhat being sexualized with Caroline; I remember having sex with friends @ young age, showers with my dad (probably not appropriate)."

The polling results showed 55% of respondents said the attack on Bannon was political. Only 34% disagreed.

And 52% "of likely voters said the targeting of James O’Keefe for doing news reporting is politically motivated, while 29 per cent disagreed. Twenty per cent were unsure," the report said.

The report found, "When asked how important is it that the DOJ and the FBI avoid interfering in the political process, 64% said it was 'very important,' while 18% said it was 'somewhat important.'"

Only 9% called it "not at all important."

