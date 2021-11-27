A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Prince William claims Africa's 'human population presents a huge challenge'

Laments difficulties with wildlife conservation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 27, 2021 at 4:42pm
(LIVE ACTION) – Prince William has spoken out about the loss of wildlife in Africa, blaming the human population of the continent and stating that Africans are creating a “challenge for conservationists.”

The royal attended the annual Tusk Conservation Awards at the BFI Southbank in London this week, in a ceremony launched by Prince William himself in 2013. They are linked with the Tusk Trust, a non-profit organization dedicated to wildlife conservation in Africa, and of which Prince William is a Royal Patron. During the awards, Prince William created controversy when he blamed Africa’s growing population for threats to wildlife.

“The increasing pressure on Africa’s wildlife and wild spaces as a result of human population presents a huge challenge for conservationists, as it does the world over,” he claimed, adding, “Africa’s extraordinarily rich biodiversity has the ability to sequester vast amounts of carbon. But this is only possible if these landscapes remain truly intact and are protected as functioning ecosystems.”

WND News Services
