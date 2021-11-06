A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education
Professor canceled because he wasn't upset over fake racial bias incident

'Sorry, but I don't think it's a big deal'

Published November 6, 2021
Published November 6, 2021 at 2:45pm
(CAMPUS REFORM) – A professor at Coastal Carolina University was canceled after he emailed his department questioning their reaction to a perceived racial bias incident that proved to be baseless.

“Free speech and basic civility are disappearing,” the theater professor Steven Earnest told Campus Reform. “So, I shouldn’t have been surprised, but I still am.”

On Sept. 16, a non-White visiting artist working with non-White theatre students at the South Carolina university wrote a list of names on the board so that the students could connect as a group. When the next class arrived, those students jumped to the conclusion that the list of names had been written with malicious intent. In response, they staged a protest.

Read the full story ›

