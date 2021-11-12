Proof Virginia schools didn't get the message from election

On Election Day last week, Virginia voters rejected Democrat Terry McAuliffe as governor and swept into office a largely Republican legislature after the candidate made the mistake of saying he didn't think parents should be telling school boards what to do.

With the old regime in place, here's proof the school establishment didn't get the winning memo from the election.

Students in Fairfax County – the wealthiest area in Virginia – some as young as 12 years old, are still being asked about their sex life, dating life, home life and more.

These are the kinds of topics that are still on the 2021 Fairfax County Youth Survey, which is a collaboration between Fairfax County government and Fairfax County Public Schools.

The survey of eighth, tenth and 12th-grade students begins by asking them how old they are, whether they consider themselves male, female, transgender and what their sexual orientation is. They are also asked about their race and their experience at school. There are also questions on how the students spend their time after school, questions on their home life, bullying, their feelings during the past 12 months – plus how often students use tobacco, alcohol and drugs.

TRENDING: Americans overwhelmingly reject Biden's plan to give illegals $450,000: Poll

But we're just getting started. Sexual behavior was the next topic:

Have you ever had sexual intercourse?

How old were you when you had sexual intercourse for the first time?

During your life, with how many people have you had sexual intercourse?

During the past three months, with how many people have you had sexual intercourse?

Have you ever had oral sex?

This isn't the first time Fairfax County developed and conducted a survey like this for students.

The results of last year's Fairfax County Youth Survey found 20% of FCPS students ages 13-18 "vape."

The year before that, the survey found 37% of students reported high levels of stress, and 28% felt sad or hopeless for two or more weeks in a row.

Then there's this one from the current year: "How often did a parent or adult in your home ever hit, beat, kick, or physically hurt you in any way? Do not include spanking." The answers: Never, 1 or two times. 3 to 5 times. 6 to 9 times. 10 to 19 times. 20 to 29 times. 30 to 39 times. 40 or more times.

"How many times in the past year have you said something bad about someone's race or culture?" Never. 1 to 2 times. 3 to five times. 6 to 9 times. 10 to 19 times. 20 to 29 times. 30 to 39 times. 40 or more times.

The Fairfax County website says the survey is comprehensive, anonymous and voluntary. The county says the results provide a snapshot of the county's youth and serves as a barometer of the community's effectiveness in fostering healthy choices in young people.

But it doesn't say what they do with the data collected.

"The Fairfax County Youth Survey is a voluntary, anonymous and comprehensive survey that examines the risks, protective factors and health behaviors that influence the health and well-being of our county's youth," a Fairfax County spokesperson said in a statement. "The current survey questions were selected from nationally recognized surveys that follow rigorous testing and validation procedures. The survey is an important tool to assess youth needs and strengths, develop programs, monitor trends, measure countywide outcomes and guide countywide planning of prevention efforts."

How much education time does an 89-question survey take to complete?

Fairfax County was not one of those up in arms before the election. It wasn't a school system on the verge of rebelling by voting for Republican Glenn Youngkin. It wasn't embroiled in teaching Critical Race Theory. It's the biggest county in Virginia, one that went for McAuliffe.

Just an ordinary public school system that wants to know too much about the sexual appetites and home life of children – and not enough about the desires of those who foot the bill for such "education": taxpaying parents.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!