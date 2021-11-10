A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S.IN MEMORIAM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Quantum Leap' star and acting legend Dean Stockwell dead

Oscar nominee also known for 'Married to the Mob,' 'Blue Velvet'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 10, 2021 at 9:05am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(VARIETY) -- Dean Stockwell, who began his acting career as a child in Hollywood’s golden age and later performed memorably in David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet”; in the comedy “Married to the Mob,” for which he was Oscar nominated; and on TV’s “Quantum Leap,” for which he was Emmy nominated, died Sunday. He was 85.

The actor racked up an extraordinary 200 credits in a career that spanned seven decades, working with notable directors including Lynch, Jonathan Demme, Robert Altman, Wim Wenders, Sidney Lumet and Francis Ford Coppola.

He picked up a supporting-actor Oscar nomination for Demme’s 1988 Mafia comedy “Married to the Mob,” starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Modine, in which he played mob boss Tony “the Tiger” Russo, who was simultaneously chilling and amusing.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Quantum Leap' star and acting legend Dean Stockwell dead
Candidate for office says Jesus today 'would be accused of being woke'
Pelosi claims climate change bigger threat to women than to men
S&P 500 dips from record, snaps 8-day win streak ahead of key inflation data
Teacher tells students Trump is still president, she's been removed
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×