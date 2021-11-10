'Quantum Leap' star and acting legend Dean Stockwell dead

(VARIETY) -- Dean Stockwell, who began his acting career as a child in Hollywood’s golden age and later performed memorably in David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet”; in the comedy “Married to the Mob,” for which he was Oscar nominated; and on TV’s “Quantum Leap,” for which he was Emmy nominated, died Sunday. He was 85.

The actor racked up an extraordinary 200 credits in a career that spanned seven decades, working with notable directors including Lynch, Jonathan Demme, Robert Altman, Wim Wenders, Sidney Lumet and Francis Ford Coppola.

He picked up a supporting-actor Oscar nomination for Demme’s 1988 Mafia comedy “Married to the Mob,” starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Modine, in which he played mob boss Tony “the Tiger” Russo, who was simultaneously chilling and amusing.

