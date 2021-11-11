A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Record 111 container ships anchored off Southern California as congestion crisis worsens

President's directive to stomp out logjams at ports failing miserably

Published November 11, 2021 at 4:02pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – The Biden administration could be at the point where they might want to consider calling in the National Guard, or at least via a proxy, having governors deploy Guardsmen to address the mounting supply chain crisis at ports. President Biden's directive last month to stomp out logjams at Southern California ports is failing miserably as a record number of container ships are now anchored offshore.

According to a tweet from Marine Exchange, 111 container ships are anchored outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, a new record high. This breaks the prior record of 108 on Oct. 21.

The ugly truth is that congestion at the twin ports, responsible for 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S., cannot be solved overnight with Biden's 24/7 port directive. It's beginning to look like the directive was nothing more than a political ploy to push the infrastructure bill.

