Record number of workers quit jobs in September

By Harry Wilmerding

Daily Caller News Foundation

A record 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September, and job openings remained near a record high as labor shortages continue throughout the country.

Roughly 3.0% of U.S. workers left their jobs in September, a jump from August, when 4.3 million people left the workforce, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report released Friday. The number of job openings remained near its August level of 10.4 million.

TRENDING: Tucker Carlson: Rittenhouse 'most bizarre court proceeding ever'

Experts believe the record-setting job departures resulted partially from workers wanting more desirable jobs with better pay, more convenient hours and improved benefits and working conditions, according to The Washington Post. Delta variant cases surged in September, causing some to hesitate to return to in-person work.

“The vast majority of the quitting we’ve seen in 2021 has been job switching,” Nick Bunker, an economist at Indeed, told The Wall Street Journal. “Industries that usually hire people out of work may have shifted their approach toward poaching.”

The U.S. economy recorded an increase of 531,000 jobs in October, and unemployment fell by 0.2%, BLS announced on Nov. 5.

Additionally, inflation surged to its highest level in 30 years Wednesday, with the Consumer Price Index increasing 0.9% in October, bringing the key inflation indicator’s year-over-year increase to 6.2%.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!