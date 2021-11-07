Religious freedom group asks how Biden's Muslim nominee will protect other faiths

A religious freedom organization is asking one of Joe Biden's appointees, Rashad Hussain, how he, as a dedicated Muslim, will protect the rights of those who are of other religions.

Robert Spencer, the Islam expert who runs JihadWatch, explains Hussain is considered a "hafiz," or someone who has memorized the entire Quran.

"He is, by all accounts, a devout Muslim. As Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, will he speak out and act for the religious freedom of non-Muslims in Shariah states who are discriminated against according to Shariah provisions? The establishment media will never ask him. So Save the Persecuted Christians has done so," he explained.

In an open letter regarding Hussain, the organization Save the Persecuted Christians Coalition asked, "In light of differences in the understanding of personal rights and freedoms under Shariah rules versus those protected under international laws concerning human rights and religious freedom, what standard would you advocate for when issues arise affecting the freedom of non-Muslims to practice their faiths – especially in Muslim-majority nations – if confirmed as Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom?"

Spencer explained, "The questions seek to clarify, among other things, how President Obama’s special envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), whose devotion to Islam prompted him to memorize the entire Quran, will address threats to the religious liberty of non-Muslims, a right not recognized by the Islamic doctrine of Shariah."

Also asked is: "Shariah law is sometimes interpreted to permit faithful Muslims to punish and even kill those who blaspheme against Islam. In your testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, you professed a commitment to work against blasphemy laws. Yet, the OIC historically has championed such laws as part of their efforts to 'criminalize' criticism of Islam. If confirmed as AAL for IRF, would you expressly reject the OIC’s Shariah-blasphemy agenda and seek the repeal of blasphemy laws worldwide?"

The letter, which was signed by 124 religious freedom leaders, noted the questions were not asked "during his largely pro forma hearing" in the Senate.

Further, it pins him down on his own history, with,"In your capacity as Special Envoy to the OIC, you were among the U.S. officials who promoted on September 12, 2012, the false narrative that the murderous and pre-planned jihadist attack in Benghazi which resulted in the death of the US Ambassador to Libya and others was actually a spontaneous – and, by implication, an understandable – response to an anti-Islam video with, as you put it, 'disgusting images.' Do you repudiate that position today?"

